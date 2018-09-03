Qureshi urges Afghanistan to provide security to Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. (Reuters)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today urged his Afghan counterpart to provide proper security to the country’s consulate in Jalalabad so that it can resume its operation at the earliest.

Pakistan has temporarily closed the consulate in Afghanistan, citing lack of security and accusing authorities of interfering in the work of the diplomatic facility.

During a telephonic conversation with Afghanistan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani, Qureshi “requested the Afghan government for restoring the previous security arrangements” which was in place till August 28, “so that the Consulate General’s normal functioning could be resumed at the earliest”, a Foreign Office (FO) statement said.

Rabbani assured a positive outcome in this regard, it said.

Qureshi said till resolution of the issue, Pakistan would continue issuing visas to patients or students residing in the jurisdiction of the Consulate as an emergency measure.

Rabbani also said he look forward to strengthen Pak-Afghan bilateral relations.

Both sides appreciated recent improvement in relations since the launch of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS) process in May.