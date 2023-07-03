Quran Burning: A systematic breakdown of events that led Sweden straight in the eye of storm

Sweden is in the eye of a storm. While France continues to burn for the killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk by a police officer, Sweden is being condemned after a protester burned a Quran outside a mosque in the capital, Stockholm.

Several Islamic nations have criticised Sweden for allowing such an act.

Who burned the Quran in Sweden?

A 37-year-old Iraq–born refugee Salwan Momika burnt the holy book of Muslims outside a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha. He also stomped on the holy book. Following the act, the man was charged with agitation against an ethnic or national group last week.

Sweden Quran burning: What has happened so far

Following Momika’s actions Sweden has been surrounded by an air of criticism. Here are some of the updates that have occurred since the Quran burning.

Following the incident, the Swedish embassy in Iraq was raided by thousands of Iraqi protesters after a powerful cleric reportedly called for a protest. However, they left after fifteen minutes when security was deployed on the site.

Iran has criticised the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Its foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian blamed the government for granting Momika a permit to protest.

Iran has also said that it will not be sending a new ambassador to Sweden in a protest against the act.

The Swedish government has criticised Momika’s acts and called it an “Islamophobic” act.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson denounced the raid on the embassy, adding that Sweden must reflect on its own identity. “It’s of course completely unacceptable for people to unlawfully break into Swedish embassies in other countries,” he said.

Which other countries have condemned Sweden?

United States

The US reacted to the incident earlier and said that it condemns Momika’s action. However, it added that issuing the demonstration permit supported freedom of expression and was not an endorsement of the action.

Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry spoke against the burning of the Quran and said, “These hateful and repeated acts cannot be accepted with any justification,” it said.

Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan slammed Sweden and said his country will never bow down to a policy of threat or provocation. “We will teach the arrogant Western people that it is not freedom of expression to insult the sacred values of Muslims,” he said.

Morocco

Reacting to the incident, Morocco recalled its ambassador to Sweden for an indefinite period.

Egypt

Egypt raised concerns over the “repeated incidents” of Quran burning occurring in Europe. The nation called Momika’s actions “shameful”.

Jordan

Swedish ambassador to Jordan was informed of the country’s strong protest against the incident. The country called the action “racist” and an “incitement”.

Besides these, several other countries have criticised the incident. This includes, Kuwait, Yemen, Syria, Palestine, UAE and Qatar.

