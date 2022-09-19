Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Queen’s lying-in-state comes to an end; Funeral procession to begin at 3 pm IST

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey today. The Queen’s funeral will begin at 3.30 pm IST. In accordance with the wish of the Queen’s successor, her son King Charles III, the public mourning period will continue across the country for a week after the funeral.
A tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The numbers have grown steadily since the public was first admitted to the hall on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park, stretching at least 8 kilometers from the hall, the AP reported.
Hundreds of heads of state, royals and political leaders from around the world are flying to London to attend the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden, President of India Draupadi Murmu and Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.
After the service at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
London police had said that the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.
Around 2,000 guests from all across the world, including about 500 dignitaries are expected at the state funeral of the queen. This is the biggest event the UK has hosted in decades.
The state funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Westminster and the sermon and the commendation will be given by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Secretary General of the Commonwealth will read out lessons (passages from the Bible) during the service.
According to The Times' report, the Queen’s coffin was crafted over three decades ago and is lined with lead, to preserve the mortal remains following its burial in a crypt. The coffin is made of English oak.
Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state ended in Westminster Hall ahead of the funeral procession. The doors at Westminster Abbey will be opened shortly ahead of the arrival of guests for the service.
President of India Droupadi Murmu met King Charles at the Buckingham Palace ahead of the funeral. She also signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government.