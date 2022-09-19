Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: Queen’s lying-in-state comes to an end; Funeral procession to begin at 3 pm IST

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, will be honoured with a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey today. The Queen’s funeral will begin at 3.30 pm IST. In accordance with the wish of the Queen’s successor, her son King Charles III, the public mourning period will continue across the country for a week after the funeral.

A tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown. The numbers have grown steadily since the public was first admitted to the hall on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park, stretching at least 8 kilometers from the hall, the AP reported.

Hundreds of heads of state, royals and political leaders from around the world are flying to London to attend the funeral, including U.S. President Joe Biden, President of India Draupadi Murmu and Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

After the service at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

London police had said that the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign.

