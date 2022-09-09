Queen Elizabeth II death: What is ‘Operation Unicorn’? Series of events post the demise of England’s longest -serving monarch

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8 in Scotland, the UK government launched “Operation Unicorn.” This involves planning and managing various events around the time of the queen’s funeral. The first 10 days following the queen’s death will be a part of Operation Unicorn, and will of course be a period of national mourning.

Meanwhile, King Charles III is set to address the UK today.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death: How the news was announced

The documents, which were obtained by The Politico, indicated that the Queen’s death would be marked by the phrase “D-Day.” Through the next 10 days, the phrase “D+1” and “D+2” would be used to refer to her death. The Royal Family would soon unveil the Queen’s funeral plans. Ten days following her death, the UK’s newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss would make a statement. Other members of the government would also issue statements. Gun salutes would then be conducted in all public areas.

The new Prime Minister of England, Lizz Truss and the new king, and Prince Charles will deliver a televised address to the nation. The state funeral for the queen will be held at Westminster Abbey. A committal service will also be held at Windsor Castle. After the funeral, the queen will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

Following the queen’s death, as Charles became the new king, the national anthem was immediately changed to “God Save the King.” This was a coordinated and meticulously planned procedure carried out by various groups, including the government, the press, and the Queen herself. It was the culmination of a long-standing plan that the Queen herself had already established.

Minute details of the Palace`s planning for the Queen`s death were laid out in 2017, an investigation by The Guardian said, thus providing a blueprint for the hours and days ahead.

The blueprint indicated that the queen’s death would be communicated using a coded message, ‘London Bridge is down’ which will be delivered by Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary to the Prime Minister of the country.

The Foreign Office was then responsible for communicating the message to the Commonwealth nations. As the new king, Charles assumed the role of the head of state for all of the former British Empire’s realms i.e Australian Canada, Tuvalu.

Based on the earlier blueprints, news outlets around the world would learn about the queen’s death in tandem. The Royal Family released the news first on its official Twitter account and its website. It was then sent to various media organizations around the world through the British Press Association.

The television news outlets were well prepared for the queen’s death, with their reporters wearing mourning attire and reflecting on the life of the monarch. The country entered a period of mourning, which will continue until the queen’s funeral, which is expected around 10 days following her death.

Royal protocol for official proclamation of the new sovereign

The Accession Council has convened the powers to officially proclaim the new monarch. The first Privy Council of Charles will then be held.

As the new king, Charles will make four public statements. His first official act as the monarch will be to give a political and personal inauguration declaration during the meeting of the Privy Council. The inaugural declaration will now be broadcasted

During the first Privy Council, Charles will pledge his allegiance to the Church of Scotland. He will then make an accession oath, which is a pledge to maintain the Protestant line of succession, and the coronation oath, which promises to uphold the privileges and rights of the Church of England.

On the day of the queen’s death, a proclamation will be issued, which officially declares the new monarch’s reign. The event will be carried out in various parts of the country. The heralds who will attend the event will be wearing official uniforms.

Two days following the queen’s death, a proclamation will be issued in various capitals across the UK. These include Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, and Northern Ireland. High sheriffs in traditional attire will then carry out announcements in towns and villages.

The national flags at all public buildings and landmarks will be lowered to half-staff in observance of the queen’s funeral. On the day of the proclamation, the flags will be raised at half-staff until the afternoon and then back to half-staff until the tenth day.

Funeral of Queen Elizabeth

The queen’s coffin will be placed in the Throne Room of Buckingham Palace for four days following her death. It will then be taken to Westminster Hall, where it is expected to remain until the funeral. The platform where the coffin draped in regal purple will be placed will be guarded around the clock.

Following the funeral, the queen’s coffin will be placed in a green gun carriage, which is the same one used by her forefathers. It will then be taken to Windsor Castle, which is about 23 miles away. After being interred at St. George’s Chapel, the queen will be joined by her predecessors, who are all currently at the same location.