Queen Elizabeth II Death, Funeral updates: Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin which was kept in Balmoral Castle, Scotland, will be transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh today. It will embark on its final journey ahead of her state funeral on September 19th, Monday. Thousands will get a chance to see her for the last time and pay their respects, as her coffin will be placed in the Palace of Holyroodhouse and Westminster Hall. As per a BBC News report, this English tradition is known as lying in state.

The death of the Queen has provoked warm tributes from all the world and hundreds of thousands of people are looking forward to her funeral processions with utmost respect. Here’s a guide on the Queen’s funeral proceedings starting today:

Sunday, September 11:

The Queen’s coffin will be transported to the Palace of Holyroodhouse by road today. The palace is the official residence of the British monarch in the Scottish capital Edinburgh. The coffin will be accompanied by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and will be kept in what is reportedly known as the Throne Room. According to the BBC News, the coffin will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh.

Monday, September 12:

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Parker will be travelling to Edinburgh on Sept 12th. They will then join the procession of taking the Queen’s coffin from Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral on foot, reported BBC News. The report claims that the procession will leave at 2.35 pm, with the King and some Royal Family members. King Charles will also hold a vigil in the evening with some members of the Royal Family.

Tuesday, September 13:

The Queen’s coffin will be taken from Scotland to London via flight. Queen’s only daughter, Princess Anne will reportedly accompany her Mother’s coffin from St Giles’ Cathedral to London. The state hearse will take the Queen’s coffin to Buckingham Palace, where it will be placed in the centre of the ballroom to give members of the royal household the chance to pay their respects.

Wednesday, September 14:

The Queen’s coffin will then be taken on a gun carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in a royal procession. As per the BBC, the journey from the Palace to the Hall is expected to last around 40 minutes.

Thursday to Sunday, September 15 to September 18:

The closed coffin will lay at the Westminister Hall for four full days. The details will reportedly be released later that day/week on how people can participate in offering their respects to the queen.

Monday, September 19:

The Queen’s state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, at the Westminster Abbey. September 19 will be a public holiday in Britain. Many world leaders are expected to attend the funeral, including US President Joe Biden. Following the funeral, the coffin will be taken in a procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch, as per the BBC News report. The report further says that the coffin will then be taken to the Windsor Chapel, where a committal service will take place.