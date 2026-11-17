The Quad on Tuesday announced a new maritime exercise involving patrol aircraft from India, the US, Japan and Australia. The four countries also announced new initiatives to improve cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and business ties at a meeting in Manila.

US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi attended the meeting on the sidelines of the regional summit in the Philippines.

The new measures is expected to help strengthen security and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The world leaders also discussed concerns over supply chains, maritime security and attempts to change the regional status quo through force or coercion.

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New maritime exercise planned for 2027

One of the key announcements was a new maritime exercise involving P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft from the four countries. The exercise is scheduled for 2027 and will be the first of its kind under the Quad. The exercise will help the countries share information and monitor activity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Trump also referred to the 30th edition of the Malabar naval exercise, which was recently held near Japan. The exercise involved anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare drills.

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“Today, we’re also announcing that the Quad will conduct an exercise featuring our maritime patrol aircraft as we continue to protect peace through strength,” Trump said.

The four leaders also said they would work together to keep important shipping routes open and safe. They announced the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to improve information-sharing and monitoring of maritime activity.

What is the Quad and how did it begin?

The Quad is a grouping of four countries including India, the United States, Japan and Australia. It was formed to improve cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, particularly on maritime security and regional stability.

The idea took shape in 2004, when the four countries worked together to provide relief after the Indian Ocean tsunami. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later pushed for closer cooperation among the four countries. The first official Quad meeting was held in 2007.

The grouping lost momentum in the following years but was revived in 2017 amid growing concerns over China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. In 2021, the partnership was elevated to the leaders’ level, with the four countries holding their first virtual summit.

Since then, the Quad has expanded its work beyond security to include technology, infrastructure, healthcare and supply chains. Its last in-person leaders’ summit was held in Wilmington, Delaware, in September 2024.

Quad countries to work together on AI and cybersecurity

Artificial intelligence was another major topic at the Manila meeting. Trump announced the launch of the Quad Super Intelligence Accelerator and said more than $85 million would be spent to improve access to trusted superintelligence systems across the Indo-Pacific.

Trump described superintelligence as the “greatest opportunity for economic growth since the Industrial Revolution”.

He said the four countries wanted to ensure that the future of the technology was shaped by nations that shared their values and interests.

The AI Accelerator was announced earlier by Quad foreign ministers in Atlanta. It aims to improve access to trusted AI technology and support its use across the region.

The four countries also announced plans to improve cooperation on cybersecurity. They will share information about cyber threats and vulnerabilities that could affect critical infrastructure and digital networks.

Business ties and critical minerals also in focus

The countries will hold their first Quad Business Leaders’ Forum in early 2027. The meeting will bring together business leaders, government officials and policy experts to discuss business opportunities and partnerships.

Trump also said the four countries had reached new agreements on critical minerals. These minerals are used in products such as electric vehicle batteries, semiconductors and defence equipment.

The aim is to reduce dependence on individual suppliers and make supply chains more secure.

The leaders also welcomed progress on the Quad Partnership for Cable Connectivity and Resilience. Australia will expand its contribution to include electricity cables. The countries also welcomed upcoming undersea cable projects in the Indian Ocean.

The four leaders expressed concern over economic coercion, including restrictions on exports, and opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific through force or coercion.

They also condemned terrorism and violent extremism, including cross-border terrorism, and agreed to strengthen cooperation on counterterrorism. The leaders reaffirmed their support for ASEAN centrality and unity.