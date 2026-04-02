Doha has temporarily suspended its visa-on-arrival policy for Pakistani citizens amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, according to the Pakistani Embassy in Qatar.

This comes despite Pakistan’s effort to become a diplomatic intermediary, acting as a ‘broker nation’ between the sides involved in the conflict. Its location near Iran and its relationships with both Washington and Riyadh have made it a key player in efforts to calm the situation

Qatar temporarily stops visa-on-arrival for Pakistanis

“Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Qatar are advised that the visa-on-arrival facility is currently not available due to the prevailing situation,” the embassy said. “All Pakistani travellers to Qatar are advised to obtain appropriate visas prior to travel to avoid inconvenience.”

Officials stressed that securing a visa before departure is now mandatory. The embassy described the suspension as temporary, citing “the prevailing situation” as the reason for the halt in visa-on-arrival services. Travellers arriving without one may face delays or difficulties at immigration.

The embassy also advised travellers to verify all visa requirements and other necessary details through official channels before finalising travel plans. While it promised to assist Pakistanis travelling to Qatar, it stressed the importance of consulting Qatari authorities or authorised visa centres to follow the current entry rules.

Pakistani travellers are urged to stay informed through official channels. They should consult Qatari authorities or visa centres before making any travel plans. The embassy in Doha reassured citizens that it remains ready to assist them, but stressed the importance of checking all travel requirements in advance.

Pakistan offers to mediate in Middle East Conflict

The development comes amid Pakistan’s positioning itself as a mediator during the West Asia conflict. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Islamabad is “ready and honoured” to host “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran, if both sides agree. Reports suggest Pakistan, along with Egypt and Turkiye, is engaged in backchannel efforts to help bring peace. Sharif also spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, expressing concern over rising hostilities and urging a de-escalation. Washington has sent a 15-point truce proposal to Tehran via Islamabad as part of the mediation efforts.

In late March 2026, Pakistan hosted a high-level summit for a new “quad” of regional powers, including Turkey, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.