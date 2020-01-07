Qasem Soleimani funeral: Stampede during Iranian commander’s last rites kills 35, 48 injured, says media report

Dubai | Published: January 7, 2020 4:00:08 PM

Tens of thousands of mourners poured on to the streets of Kerman for the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday.

Qassem Soleimani, Qasem Soleimani funeral, Qassem Soleimani funeral procession, Qassem Soleimani mourning, iran mourningIranian people attend a funeral procession and burial for Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at his hometown in Kerman, Iran on January 7. (Reuters)

A stampede among mourners during the funeral ceremony for a slain Iranian commander in the southeastern city of Kerman killed 35 people on Tuesday and injured 48, the Young Journalists Club website, which is affiliated to state television, reported.

Tens of thousands of mourners poured on to the streets of Kerman for the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday. His body had been taken to Iraqi and Iranian cities before arriving in Kerman for burial.

