Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held high-level talks in Beijing on Wednesday, May 20, during Putin’s two-day state visit to China. The two leaders presented a united front against Western pressure and called for building a stronger “multipolar world order.”

The meeting is significant because it has been held just days after Xi Jinping met US President Donald Trump during his recent visit to China. Putin’s trip, his 25th to China, coincides with two major milestones: the 30th anniversary of the China-Russia strategic partnership and the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation between the two nations.

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Xi says China and Russia must oppose ‘unilateral bullying’

During the talks, Xi said relations between Beijing and Moscow had reached the “highest level of comprehensive strategic partnership” and described the ties as entering a “new starting point”.

The Chinese president stressed that both countries must continue acting as strategic pillars for each other amid global uncertainty.

“China and Russia should firmly play the roles of responsible great powers, protect international justice and oppose all unilateral bullying and actions that reverse history,” Xi said.

He also said the two countries would deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, technology and innovation while maintaining strategic communication at all levels.

Putin assures uninterrupted oil and gas supplies to China

Speaking after Xi, Putin said Russia was prepared to continue stable and uninterrupted energy supplies to China despite global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions. The Russian president said bilateral trade between the two countries remained protected from “external influence and negative trends in global markets”.

“Russia is ready to continue uninterrupted oil and gas supplies to China,” Putin said during the meeting.

Energy cooperation remains one of the most important pillars of the China-Russia relationship, especially as Moscow seeks to strengthen Asian markets amid Western sanctions and shifting global trade routes.

More than 20 agreements to be signed during visit

Xi and Putin also signed a joint statement aimed at further strengthening strategic coordination and deepening bilateral cooperation. According to reports, the two sides are expected to sign more than 20 agreements covering areas such as trade cooperation, technology partnerships, strategic coordination, energy collaboration and regional and global security issues.

The two leaders additionally signed a declaration supporting a “multipolar world order”, according to Russian media reports.

Visit comes amid shifting global geopolitical tensions

The Putin-Xi meeting is being closely watched internationally as both countries continue strengthening ties amid ongoing tensions with the West and changing global power equations. Ahead of the visit, Putin had described Russia-China ties as reaching a “truly unprecedented level”, saying regular leadership-level engagement was critical to unlocking the “limitless potential” of bilateral relations.

The leaders concluded their remarks without taking questions from the media, with Putin expressing confidence that the discussions would further strengthen ties between Moscow and Beijing.