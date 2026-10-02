Russian President Vladimir Putin heavily praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently making efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Expressing gratitude for his continued support and for pushing both countries to resolve the issue through dialogue, Putin noted that Modi has “very good ideas” for a “mutually acceptable” solution.

The Russian leader’s remarks at a public forum came weeks after both Modi and Putin agreed to deepen their countries’ longstanding relations on the eve of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. India has especially engaged in what international media outlets describe as a “diplomatic balancing act,” as it aims to maintain strong ties with Russia, Iran, Israel, the United States, and Gulf Arab states, amid profound concerns over severely hindered shipping and trade developments triggered by the Ukraine and Iran wars.

On Thursday, Putin again emphasised that there was a “very big potential” for economic partnership with India that extended far beyond logistics—expressing Moscow’s intent to collaborate with New Delhi on major shipping corridors and transit.

Putin praises Modi for encouraging dialogue with Ukraine

While speaking at the Valdai Forum of international experts, Putin said PM Modi was “one of those world leaders who, despite our very good and even friendly relations, personal good relations, constantly raises the question and asks the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.”

Putin asserted that every time he and Modi meet, the Indian leader makes it a point to talk about ways to end the Ukraine conflict, despite maintaining a “neutral” position.

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin’s last meeting took place on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September. In addition to discussing deeper trade ties and the implementation of the Program for Economic Cooperation 2030, they talked about key sectors such as infrastructure, technology, energy, defence and culture.

Putin also spoke highly of India’s “scale and diversity” at the Valdai Forum.

“There is something unique in Indian culture that can certainly serve as an example,” he said. “Uniqueness and unity at the same time. In my opinion, by looking at what is happening in India, we can build relations between countries with different cultures, histories and traditions.”

Putin speaks on ‘big potential’ for economic collaboration with India

“We have piloted a Chinese container ship and South Korean ship, and we are talking to our Indian friends as well. So we stand in favour of jointly using these promising international corridors,” Putin said of the progress made in the crucial International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

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He continued, “So we stand in favour of jointly using these promising international corridors. Now, as far as the North-South transport corridor is concerned, it does not depend solely on us. We stand ready to provide the credit resources. But right now, our Iranian friends have to complete their part of the work.”

#WATCH | Russian President Vladimir Putin says, "We have piloted a Chinese container ship and South Korean ship, and we are talking to our Indian friends as well. So we stand in favor of jointly using these promising international corridors… Now, as far as the North-South… pic.twitter.com/ejs04FPWu4 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

Modi’s stance on the Ukraine conflict

India has repeatedly pushed for peace between Ukraine and Russia, engaging in conversations with both sides on separate occasions.

In August, Modi told the Japanese news outlet ‘The Yomiuri Shimbun’ during a visit to the country that his country maintains a “principled and humanitarian stance on the conflict.” Affirming that President Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy appreciate this stance equally, he revealed that both leaders had spoken to him to voice their takes on conflict-related developments.

“I reiterated India’s principled and consistent stand and encouraged dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the conflict,” he added. At the same time, he stressed that he has already conveyed India’s willingness to support peace efforts.

“I believe, by virtue of our good relations with both sides, including key stakeholders, we can strengthen efforts dedicated to the restoration of an early and lasting peace in Ukraine,” he told the Japanese outlet.