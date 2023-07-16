Putin warns of retaliation as Russia acknowledges ‘sufficient stockpile’ of cluster bombs amid US delivery to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview published on Sunday, acknowledged Russia’s possession of a “sufficient stockpile” of cluster munitions and cautioned that Russia would reserve the right to respond in kind if Ukraine were to employ these controversial weapons. This marks Putin’s initial comments regarding the recent delivery of cluster munitions from the United States to Ukraine.

While Putin claimed that Russia has not used cluster bombs in the Ukrainian conflict thus far and stated that there has been no need to do so, the use of cluster bombs by both Russia and Ukraine has been widely documented by The Associated Press and international humanitarian organisations. Additionally, evidence of cluster rounds from Russian strikes has been found in the aftermath of the conflict.

US delivery of cluster bombs to Ukraine and concerns surrounding it

The Pentagon confirmed last Thursday that cluster munitions provided by the United States had arrived in Ukraine. These munitions are bombs that open in mid-air, releasing numerous smaller bomblets. The US sees this provision as a means to provide critical ammunition to Kyiv, aiding their offensive efforts and enabling them to break through Russian front lines. Cluster bombs have long faced criticism from humanitarian groups and certain US allies due to their high “dud rate,” leaving unexploded bomblets that pose risks to civilians long after the battle has ended.

Supporters argue that Russia has already used cluster munitions in Ukraine, suggesting that the weapons provided by the US have been enhanced to leave behind fewer unexploded rounds. Ukraine has pledged to use these munitions only in areas away from dense population centers.

Ongoing Russian aggression and casualties in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military reported a series of attacks by Russia, including the use of Iranian-made exploding drones, cruise missiles, anti-aircraft guided missiles, airstrikes, and rocket launcher attacks. The focus of Russian operations continues to be offensive actions in Ukraine’s industrial east. Casualties have been reported, with two residents killed and one person wounded in the Donetsk region, while two boys were injured by an explosive device left by Russian forces in Kherson. Shelling attacks by Russia have targeted multiple regions, resulting in casualties and fatalities.

Moscow-installed authorities report drone attack and fatal shelling

Authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea reported a significant and prolonged drone attack targeting Sevastopol, the largest port on the peninsula hosting Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. However, all the drones were intercepted by air defense systems, resulting in no damage. In the Belgorod region of Russia, a woman was killed due to shelling in the town of Shebekino near the Ukraine border.