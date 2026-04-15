Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the upcoming BRICS summit in India later this year, Reuters reported citing the Kremlin on Wednesday. The visit will mark Putin’s second trip to India within a year.

New Delhi is scheduled to host the 18th BRICS Summit in September 2026 under Narendra Modi’s leadership as part of its presidency of the bloc, bringing together leaders of major developing economies amid a volatile global environment.

Putin last visited India in December 2025, when he held talks with Modi during the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation.

(More details to follow)