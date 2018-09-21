Pumpkart to enter into home and kitchen appliances segment

The company has signed former Indian test cricketer Kapil Dev, as its brand ambassador, to endorse the company and its brand of water pumps ‘Panatech’, the founder and CEO of Pumpkart, K S Bhatia, said here.

Pumpkart, an online marketplace for water pumps, will make a foray into home and kitchen appliances, hardware and all industrial supply products, the founder of the firm said Friday. The company has signed former Indian test cricketer Kapil Dev, as its brand ambassador, to endorse the company and its brand of water pumps ‘Panatech’, the founder and CEO of Pumpkart, K S Bhatia, said here.

“We will deal in not just water pumps for which we have been known traditionally … we will make a foray into home and kitchen appliances, hardware and all industrial supply products,” he said. The Chandigarh-based company will have a complete range of products such as RO, mixer juicer and grinder and other kitchen appliances, he said.

“We will promote in-house brands to bring the profitability in the company and with the help of the technology we will create a marketplace for all appliances, hardware and industry supply products for some top brands and even non-branded products,” he said. The vision is to emerge as India’s largest B2B company by leveraging technology, he said.