Prominent South Korea politician found dead in possible suicide

A prominent liberal South Korean politician embroiled in a corruption scandal has been found dead in a possible suicide. South Korea has one of the highest suicide rates among developed countries. A string of high-profile figures, including a former president and business executives, have killed themselves in recent years.

Police say lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan of the small opposition Justice Party was found dead near a Seoul apartment building this morning. Yonhap news agency says Roh leapt to his death from the building after leaving a suicide note saying he feels sorry to his family. Police couldn’t immediately confirm the report. Roh faced an investigation over an allegation that he received money from a man jailed over a corruption scandal. The allegation has tarnished Roh’s clean and reform-minded image.