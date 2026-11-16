For their first joint foreign visit in four years, Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in the Indian city Mumbai on Monday. The British royal couple were initially revealed to be only travelling to Mumbai to promote the Earthshot Prize, which is now in its sixth year. However, a new official confirmation has added another stop to their India itinerary.

Emphasising the India-UK relationship, Kensington Palace disclosed that the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to meet India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their three-day visit.

Prince William-Kate Middleton’s India itinerary largely centred around Mumbai

In light of the updated schedule, both 44-year-olds will fly to New Delhi to meet the Indian leader, the only time they leave Mumbai during this trip, People reported, citing the couple’s spokesperson from Kensington Palace. The forthcoming trip marks William and Kate’s second official visit to India, having last travelled here a decade ago as part of a royal tour that also included Bhutan.

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The UK’s royal couple will embark on their trip to the South Asian nation on November 16. Upon their arrival in Mumbai, they will attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday, November 17.

In addition to meeting the 2026 Earthshot Prize finalists and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, the pair is expected to be involved in several engagements during their time in Mumbai.

Moreover, they will be in attendance at the inaugural Children’s Earthshot Awards, recognising children aged 9 to 17. This programme has involved one million children across 15,000 schools in 24 states in India.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will also participate in activities that culturally connect India and the UK, including cricket, fashion and film. The itinerary notably features an alley crickey match with the legendary player Sachin Tendulkar, a ride in Mumbai’s metro rail, and meetings with renowned Bollywood celebrities.

“Their Royal Highnesses will undertake a programme of engagements across Mumbai between Monday 16th and Wednesday 18th November, celebrating innovation, sustainability, youth leadership and the enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India,” the palace said in a statement.

When do Prince William, Kate Middleton meet PM Modi?

Before concluding their India trip and returning to the UK, William and Kate will travel to the South Asian country’s capital. As a result, their meeting with Prime Minister Modi will take place in New Delhi on Wednesday, November 18.

The couple’s spokesperson stressed that the relationship shared between the two countries boasts “deep and growing connections across trade, investment, defence, security, technology, education and culture,” as quoted by People.

“This reflects the importance of that [India and UK] relationship, as well as the role that Royal Highnesses can play, celebrating and strengthening the ties between our two countries.”

Adding a reference to the pair’s previous visit to India a decade ago, their spokesperson said, “Both the Prince and Princess are also greatly looking forward to returning to India together for the first time since 2016. They have such incredibly fond memories of their last visit, and returning a decade later makes this week particularly special.”

The royal couple’s visits to Mumbai and New Delhi are especially attracting buzz as it marks their first overseas trip since Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis in 2024. And so, it’s also the first time the Princess of Wales will be seen at the environmental awards ceremony since 2022, when it was held in Boston.

In turn, PM Modi will sit down with the royal couple shortly after returning from his two-day trip to Manila. He jetted off to the Philippines’ capital on Monday to attend the ASEAN-India summit (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) and the East Asia summit on November 16 and 17.

Modi’s Manila visit is also expected to free up room for a Quad leaders’ summit between him, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit.