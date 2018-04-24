Prince William, Kate Middleton’s son gets royal welcome on Twitter: From Michelle Obama to Theresa May – who said what

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton on Monday welcomed a new prince! The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy, named Kanye, who is fifth in line to the British throne. (Twitter)

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton on Monday welcomed a new prince! The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy, named Kanye, who is fifth in line to the British throne. The baby was born at 1101hrs local time at a central London hospital. While the celebration was in full swing around the world, dignitaries including UK Prime Minister Theresa May and former US first lady Michelle Obama were among those who poured in their blessings for the newborn prince and congratulated the royal couple. Sadiq Khan and David Walliams are among those to tweet reactions.

Michelle Obama congratulated Kate Middleton on her new baby with the most adorable message, shared a throwback photo of Barack Obama at Kensington Palace from 2016, when Prince George was allowed to stay up past his bedtime to meet the President. Its been almost two years but the picture of the royal greeting of then-president in his pajamas is still so cute. Michelle captioned the photo as, “Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival! We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I’ll wear my robe!”

While Prime Minister Theresa May sent her ‘warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy’. She took to Twitter and expressed her happiness over the birth of the baby and added by saying, ‘I wish them great happiness for the future.’

On the other hand, David Walliams joked ‘Prince Harry just got demoted again!’

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan took to Twitter and said, “On behalf of Londoners, I want to send our warmest congratulations to the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy.”

The Royal Navy too made a splash with their tribute. The Navy kicked off royal baby celebrations as sailors and marines spelt out the word ‘boy’ on the deck of HMS Albion. While the London Eye announced that it would light up in red, white and blue to honour the arrival of Prince George and Princess Charlotte‘s younger sibling. Here are some more Tweets and wishes:

Take a look at some photos of the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William who welcomed a beautiful baby boy on Monday.

Earlier, the 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was yesterday admitted to the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London. It was the same hospital where both her previous pregnancies – George in 2013 and Charlotte in 2015 were also born. The new child will push uncle Prince Harry one place down the line of succession to sixth. He will be the sixth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, who celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.