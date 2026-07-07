Prince Harry has lost his privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail. This is a major victory for the newspaper group in one of the biggest legal battles over alleged unlawful newsgathering in the UK. The ruling ends the only one of Harry’s three major privacy cases against British tabloids that did not go in his favour. The judgment was delivered remotely on Tuesday while Harry was in London for an Invictus Games event. He was not expected to respond publicly to the decision.

Judge says evidence did not prove unlawful reporting

Justice Matthew Nicklin dismissed the claims against Associated Newspapers Ltd. (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail. He ruled that Prince Harry and the other claimants failed to prove that the newspaper relied on unlawful methods to gather information.

The judge said there was a realistic possibility that the disputed stories had been obtained through legitimate journalistic work rather than illegal practices. He also accepted the explanations given by ANL journalists about how they sourced the articles and rejected claims that unlawful information gathering had become “widespread and habitual” at the publisher.

In a summary of the more than 400-page judgment, Justice Nicklin said the allegations were serious and therefore required stronger evidence before they could be proven. He ruled that the claimants could not rely on “suspicion, even where understandable”, and instead had to demonstrate that the information had in fact been obtained unlawfully.

Daily Mail publisher calls ruling a victory

Following the judgment, Associated Newspapers described the outcome as an “overwhelming victory” for the Daily Mail and its journalists.

The company said the ruling had fully cleared its reporters. In a statement, it called the decision “a magnificent vindication of the Daily Mail’s journalism”, adding that “every single article was legitimately sourced”. The publisher also said it would seek to recover the legal costs of defending the case. Throughout the trial, ANL denied all allegations and argued that its journalists relied on trusted contacts and lawful reporting methods. It described the claims as “preposterous”.

Harry’s legal battle with tabloids

The case is the latest chapter in Prince Harry’s long-running campaign against Britain’s tabloid press, which he has repeatedly accused of invading his privacy through unlawful reporting practices.

However, this is the only one of his three major lawsuits against British tabloid publishers to end in defeat. Harry previously won his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror in 2023. He also received an apology and substantial damages from the publisher of The Sun over unlawful intrusion into his private life. This latest ruling, however, gives the Daily Mail publisher a significant legal victory in the years-long dispute.

Seven public figures brought the case

The lawsuit was filed by Prince Harry along with six other well-known public figures, including Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, David Furnish, Sadie Frost, Doreen Lawrence and Simon Hughes.

The group accused Associated Newspapers of invading their privacy through practices including phone tapping, voicemail interception and the use of private investigators. ANL consistently denied the allegations. The case followed an 11-week trial and is estimated to have cost around £40 million (about $53.5 million).

Harry gave evidence during the trial

Earlier this year, Prince Harry spent three days in court and gave around two hours of evidence. He argued that unlawful press intrusion had affected both his private life and his relationships. During his testimony, Harry said media intrusion had made his wife Meghan’s life “an absolute misery”.