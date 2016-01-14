Prince George to inherit his dad’s mini Aston Martin

Vrooom. Prince George is all ready to be driving around in his first sports car!

The adorable two-year-old little royal is set to inherit the mini Aston Martin V8 Volante from Prince William, who was originally gifted it from his brother Prince Harry in 1988, reports E! Online.

Since Prince George has found love for vehicles and driving around in his toy tractor while playing at home, Prince William decided it is time to give his son an upgrade.

The miniature green sports car has leather seats, working headlights and a radio.

The Duke of Cambridge took the mini sports car out of the Sandringham Museum on the Queen’s estate in Norfolk in order to have it renovated.