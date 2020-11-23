  • MORE MARKET STATS

US President-elect Joe Biden rolls out foreign policy and national security team

Updated: Nov 23, 2020 11:15 PM

President-elect Joe Biden picked a number of people for top Cabinet and White House posts on Monday, including Antony Blinken to be secretary of state, Jake Sullivan as national security adviser and Avril Haines to be director of national intelligence, his transition team said.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will act as "climate czar," while Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated for Homeland Security secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.N. ambassador, it said in a statement.

Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will act as “climate czar,” while Alejandro Mayorkas will be nominated for Homeland Security secretary and Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.N. ambassador, it said in a statement.

