President Donald Trump says will meet with North Korean leader Kim on Feb 27, 28 in Vietnam

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 9:24 AM

The two leaders would meet on February 27-28 for the second summit.

Trump, however, also gave an ominous warning about the risks of heightened tensions with Pyongyang.

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he will hold the second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam at the end of February. The summit would be held on February 27 and 28. Kim and Trump met in Singapore last year, marking the first bilateral meeting between leaders of the two countries. Addressing Congress during his annual second State of the Union, Trump said progress has been made in his administration’s efforts to achieve peace on the Korean peninsula. The president said that although much work remains to be done, his relationship with North Korea’s leader is “good.”

Trump, however, also gave an ominous warning about the risks of heightened tensions with Pyongyang. “If I had not been elected President of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea,” Trump said. The two leaders would meet on February 27-28 for the second summit. The lead US negotiator with North Korea, Stephen Biegun, is set to meet with his North Korean counterpart on Wednesday in Pyongyang.

He said that he hoped the meeting with Kim Hyok Chol would map out “a set of concrete deliverables,” according to Reuters. It is not clear in which city the summit will take place. Hanoi, the nation’s capital, and Da Nang, a coastal resort town, have both been floated as possibilities.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. President Donald Trump says will meet with North Korean leader Kim on Feb 27, 28 in Vietnam
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition