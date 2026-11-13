Polymarket, once hailed as the prediction market leader, clarified its stance on a pool of reports and purported internal email screenshots circulating online suggesting it had initiated a round of layoffs. After a company email alleging contractor agreement termination surfaced on X last week, the prediction market finally confirmed on Wednesday (US time) that the email photo was authentic, Reuters reported.

This means the job-cut claims and the termination of several contractor agreements mentioned in the screenshot are genuine. The company also said the changes were triggered as Polymarket grapples with growing competition, especially from its rival Kalshi, which is now leading it in monthly trading volume, according to Reuters.

The yet-to-be-numbered job cuts follow a massive leadership overhaul. Back in September, Polymarket announced the appointment of veteran finance executive Warren Jenson as its first chief financial officer. His previous experience includes financial roles at gaming giant Electronic Arts, Amazon, and NBC, among others. Former Uber executive Travis VanderZanden was also brought in as Polymarket’s chief growth officer earlier this year.

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How many job cuts has Polymarket announced?

Although the prediction market startup didn’t disclose the percentage of total employees affected, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters that over 50% of the cuts were contractors.

In a separate Fox News report, the company disputed claims that 30% of Polymarket’s workforce had been cut. The company branded the figure as inaccurate.

Issuing an emailed statement to Reuters on Wednesday, Polymarket said, “As we’ve grown and brought on new leadership, we’ve reorganized to set the company up for its next phase of growth, which has meant a lot of new hires, changes in personnel and letting some people go.”

Citing a person familiar with the matter, Fox News further reported that the email in question wasn’t sent to full-time employees, but contractors.

The internal email posted on social media, which the company has now declared genuine, stated: “We’re reaching out with difficult news. As part of a company-wide reduction in force, we’ve made the decision to end your contractor agreement with Polymarket effective November 4, 2026.”

Polymarket is struggling to compete with Kalshi

Polymarket’s rival prediction market has been making the most of a growing share of partnerships and expanded distributions, including a deal for the FIFA World Cup.

Kalshi even raised a staggering $1 billion in a funding round last month, co-led by Sequoia and Wellington, at a valuation of $40 billion.

A source familiar with the development told Reuters on Thursday (US time) that Kalshi is now also in talks to raise fresh funds at a $65 billion valuation to build a new platform for trading compute futures.