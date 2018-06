A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu today, US seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

A powerful 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit Vanuatu today, US seismologists said, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake struck at a depth of 21 km, some 30 kilometers west of the capital Port Vila, the US Geological Survey said.

