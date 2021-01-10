  • MORE MARKET STATS

Power supply restored in many Pakistan cities after massive blackout

By: |
January 10, 2021 1:24 PM

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout.

pakistanPakistan Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said that technical teams were working to fully restore the power supply. (Photo source: Reuters)

Power supply was restored fully or partially on Sunday in many cities in Pakistan, including the national capital Islamabad, hours after several towns in the country plunged into darkness following a huge blackout due to a fault in the power distribution system.

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout. Pakistan Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan said that technical teams were working to fully restore the power supply.

Related News

He said that electricity supply was restored fully or partially in many cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Faisalabad but it would take some time before the restoration of normal supply.

Khan, along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, told reporters that the power supply snapped at 11:41 pm on Saturday after a technical fault at Guddu power plant in Sindh province.

”It had what we call a ‘cascading effect’ and shut down the power system, choking about 10,320 megawatt of electricity,” he said, adding that it was the precise amount of energy needed for the entire country during the winter nights.
He said it was still unknown what exactly triggered the shutdown that caused the drop in the system frequency from about 50 to zero.

”Our teams are working to pinpoint the cause of sudden drop in frequency,” he said, adding that three major supply lines originated from Guddu power plant and it was not known which was the first to experience the drop in frequency.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that the transmission system was old and blamed the previous governments for neglecting it.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Power supply restored in many Pakistan cities after massive blackout
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1US is not China, say Republicans condemning Twitter for permanently suspending Trump’s account
2British Indian minister Alok Sharma given sole charge of UN climate summit
3Indian-American Sabrina Singh named Deputy Press Secretary in White House