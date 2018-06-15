Postcard signed by Mahatma Gandhi auctioned for $20,000 in US

The postal card penned on both sides and signed “M. K. Gandhi,” dated November 30, 1924 was written to Annie Besant

A 1924 postcard signed by Mahatma Gandhi has been sold for $20,233 in an auction in the United States.

The postal card penned on both sides and signed “M. K. Gandhi,” dated November 30, 1924 was written to Annie Besant, a woman of Irish-origin who became a leader of the Indian freedom movement.

The bidding for the postcard ended on June 13.

“I thank you for your letter. My son Devdas leaves tonight. Pray do not worry about his expenses. He will deem it an honour to be your guest. Jamnadas gave me the Khadar towel sent by you. I shall treasure the gift: spinning is exceedingly good,” Gandhi wrote in the postcard.

“I have already discussed with the secretary the arrangements abt your board + lodging in Belgium. The secretary’s name is Gangadharrao Deshpande Belgaum so please let me know your special requirements. I know that Mr Gangadharrao Deshpande is most anxious to make you comfortable. The account of spinning + weaving organised by Mme de Mangiardi is most interesting,” he wrote.