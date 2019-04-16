Pope Francis stands with France over Notre-Dame fire: Vatican

“The pope is close to France, he is praying for French Catholics and for the people of Paris in face of the terrible fire which has ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral,” the head of the Vatican press office Alessandro Gisotti wrote on Twitter.

Pope Francis stands with France and is praying for Roman Catholics and Parisians alike after a devastating fire raged through the iconic Notre-Dame cathedral in the heart of the city,” the Vatican said Tuesday.

“The pope is close to France, he is praying for French Catholics and for the people of Paris in face of the terrible fire which has ravaged Notre-Dame cathedral,” the head of the Vatican press office Alessandro Gisotti wrote on Twitter.

“He offers his prayers to those trying to face up to this dramatic situation,” he added.