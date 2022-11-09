Man detained for throwing eggs at King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla in UK

A man has been detained by police after throwing three eggs at King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla during a walkabout to interact with crowds in York in northern England on Wednesday.

The eggs missed the 73-year-old monarch as the royal couple greeted people at the city’s Micklegate Bar landmark. The people gathered booed the man with “shame on you”and shouted “God save the King”.

From images on social media, one egg landed at the feet of the King, who seemed unflustered and carried on as his protection officer moved closer to cover him.

The protester was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was detained.

The royal couple are in Yorkshire for a number of engagements including unveiling a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death in September.

The visit is part of a traditional ceremony in which the UK monarch is officially welcomed to York by the city’s Lord Mayor and was last carried out by the Queen in 2012.