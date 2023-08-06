Poland has stopped shipping oil through part of the western section of the Druzhba pipeline that sends crude to Germany after a leak was detected late Saturday, according to Polish pipeline operator PERN.

Shipments have stopped through one of the two lines, PERN said in a statement on its website, adding that the cause is under investigation. It said other Druzhba assets, including the Pomeranian section that is used to pump crude oil to Germany that arrives in tankers, are operating normally.

PERN plans to resume pumping crude on Tuesday morning.

Polish refineries are receiving crude and the situation isn’t affecting domestic drivers’ access to fuel, according to the pipeline operator.

Kazakhstan plans to deliver 100,000 tons of its crude to Germany in August via the northern leg of Druzhba, with supplies scheduled for the last days of the month, its Energy Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In December state-run pipeline operator KazTransOil booked 1.2 million tons of Druzhba capacity for 2023 for supplies to Germany. In the first six month of the year Kazakh producers shipped 290,000 tons of crude to the nation.