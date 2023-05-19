PM Modi G7 Summit Live: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for annual summit

PM Narendra Modi at G7 Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the picturesque city of Hiroshima sets the stage for his participation in two significant international gatherings: the annual summit of the G7 and the in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. During these momentous events, global challenges will take center stage as world leaders unite to exchange views and explore collective solutions.

The visit to Hiroshima marks the initial stop on Prime Minister Modi’s extensive three-nation tour, which will also take him to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. With a packed schedule, he is slated to engage in over 40 engagements, including summits, bilateral meetings, and interactions with over two dozen world leaders.

Catch all the live updates here

Live Updates