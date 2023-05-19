PM Modi G7 Summit Live: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Hiroshima for annual summit

PM Narendra Modi at G7 Summit Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival in the picturesque city of Hiroshima sets the stage for his participation in two significant international gatherings: the annual summit of the G7 and the in-person Quad leaders’ meeting. During these momentous events, global challenges will take center stage as world leaders unite to exchange views and explore collective solutions.
The visit to Hiroshima marks the initial stop on Prime Minister Modi’s extensive three-nation tour, which will also take him to Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia. With a packed schedule, he is slated to engage in over 40 engagements, including summits, bilateral meetings, and interactions with over two dozen world leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his presence at the G7 Summit in Japan is particularly meaningful as India currently holds the G20 presidency.
In the departure statement ahead of his six-day three-nation tour, Modi said he is looking forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on the challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address those.
Senior diplomats from India and Ukraine are actively considering the prospect of a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima. Citing sources familiar with the matter, PTI reported that discussions are underway to facilitate this encounter.
If realized, this meeting would mark the first face-to-face interaction between the two leaders since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February of the preceding year. While the PTI report suggests the possibility of a meeting taking place tomorrow, no definitive confirmation has been announced thus far, and the decision remains pending.
The potential bilateral meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy carries significant implications, given the context of recent events and the ongoing geopolitical dynamics.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Hiroshima not only signifies India's active involvement in international affairs but also underscores the country's commitment to addressing shared global challenges through collective action. As he embarks on this significant journey, the stage is set for meaningful dialogues, impactful collaborations, and concerted efforts toward a better future for the world at large.