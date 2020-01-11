PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

The prime minister said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region. Sultan Qaboos,79, died on Friday.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

