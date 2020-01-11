PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of Oman Sultan Qaboos

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation," Modi wrote on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, describing him as a beacon of peace for the region. Sultan Qaboos,79, died on Friday.
The prime minister said the sultan was a beacon of peace for the region and the world.
