Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from July 8 to July 11. The government will place a strong focus on maritime cooperation, defence, trade, emerging technologies and strengthening India’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

The visit will begin in Indonesia on July 8 and 9, followed by Australia on July 10 and New Zealand on July 11. The tour comes shortly after the Prime Minister’s visits to Mauritius and Seychelles and suggests India’s growing engagement with countries across the eastern Indian Ocean under its Act East policy and MAHASAGAR vision.

Special Briefing by MEA on Prime Minister’s visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand

https://t.co/tMdbYGBmWD — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 3, 2026

Addressing a special media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Rudrendra Tandon said, “The Prime Minister will visit Indonesia on July 8 and 9. After that, he’ll be in Melbourne, Australia, on July 10 and 11.”

The visit to New Zealand will be particularly significant because it will mark the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in four decades, reported news agency ANI.

What is on PM Modi’s agenda in Indonesia?

The first leg of the visit will take Prime Minister Modi to Jakarta, where he will hold discussions with Indonesian leaders to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. The partnership was elevated during PM Modi’s visit to Indonesia in 2018 and has since become an important pillar of India’s Act East policy.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides will discuss ways to expand cooperation in maritime security, defence, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

“The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that was first put in place when Prime Minister Modi visited Indonesia in 2018 has become a major building block of India’s Act East policy and the MAHASAGAR vision over these last few years,” Tandon said.

He added, “Indonesia is also a key country within the ASEAN grouping that has been playing collectively a very important role in strengthening the rule-based order in this zone.”

The Prime Minister will also visit the Prambanan Temple complex near Jakarta, where India plans to work with Indonesia on conservation efforts. The visit reflects the cultural links shared by the two countries in addition to their strategic partnership.

Tandon said the discussions in Jakarta would build on the talks held during Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s visit to India as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in 2025.

What will India discuss in Australia and New Zealand?

After Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Melbourne to attend the third India-Australia Annual Summit, which was established under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries in 2020.

The summit is expected to focus on several emerging areas of cooperation, including cybersecurity, resilient supply chains and new technologies. The two countries are also expected to review progress in defence, trade and strategic cooperation.

Tandon said, “The conversations will cover emerging areas of bilateral relations, in particular the critical cybersecurity domain, supply chain resilience, and emerging technologies.”

Another key issue on the agenda will be delays in student visa approvals for Indian students seeking to study in Australia. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India will raise the matter during talks between Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart. MEA joint secretary (Indo-Pacific) Vishwesh Negi said Australia remains one of the most preferred destinations for Indian students, and India wants to ensure that genuine applicants are not affected by delays or procedural hurdles.



“We are aware of the concerns of the Indian students facing delays in the approval of student visa applications, including various other aspects as part of the admission process. We continue to engage with the Australian government to ensure that the visa process for Indian students does not reduce opportunities for genuine students and professionals to pursue their interests in Australia. We are engaged with Australia on this issue, and it will be part of the discussion between the leaders,” Negi said.

The final stop of the tour will be New Zealand, where Prime Minister Modi will meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The MEA also said India will continue to raise concerns related to terrorism and violent extremism during its engagements with partner countries.Tandon said India takes a firm stand against terrorism in all international discussions.

“In all our international engagements, it’s on record that we take very, very strong positions against terrorism and violent extremism… terrorism is nothing short of a crime against humanity,” he said, adding that Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand also share strong views on combating terrorism, reported ANI.



Tandon also said Prime Minister Modi will interact with members of the Indian diaspora during all three legs of the visit. “The demand from the Indian community is always so strong that it has become an almost standard feature of all his visits. Because there is a significant diaspora in all three countries that he is visiting, there will certainly be a diaspora component,” he said.

The visit is expected to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties following Luxon’s visit to India in 2025, when he attended the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest and keynote speaker, reported ANI.