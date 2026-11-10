Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke over the phone on the eve of what is being touted as the first trilateral talks between Ukraine, Russia and the US since February. Officials from the three sides are set to meet in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, on Tuesday and Wednesday, seeking to end a severely prolonged conflict.

While Zelenskyy briefed PM Modi on the latest diplomatic developments on the war between Moscow and Kyiv spanning nearly five years, the Indian leader reiterated his country’s push for a peaceful resolution. In a social media post shared after the conversation, Modi described the telephonic interaction with Zelenskyy as a “productive” one, saying that both countries also reviewed their wide-ranging bilateral cooperation.

India ready to mediate in establishing food corridors: Zelenskyy

As India agreed to strengthen India-Ukraine ties further, Zelenskyy shared his takeaways from the call.

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Zelenskyy added that as Kyiv is actively preparing for every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi this week, Russia must show the same readiness to de-escalate. Alluding to PM Modi, he wrote, “The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it.”

I spoke with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi @narendramodi and briefed him on the latest diplomatic developments. We are actively preparing on every item on the agenda for the meeting in Abu Dhabi. Ukraine has always taken a constructive approach, and Russia must show the… pic.twitter.com/UTe17pVWBN — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 9, 2026

According to a post the Ukrainian leader shared on X, India has expressed readiness to mediate in setting up food corridors amid Russia’s ongoing blockade of grain exports via the Black Sea.

“It is important that India identify what steps it can take and what dialogue it can pursue with other leaders to help bring the war to an end. Food security could be one such area,” he wrote online.

“Russia must understand that the global economy and hundreds of millions of people around the world are suffering because of blocked sea routes,” Zelenskyy noted in his X post. “We agreed that our teams will stay in touch on these and other bilateral issues.”

Indian Government issues official statement

In addition to PM Modi’s official post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Prime Minister’s Office issued formal statements following the phone call with Zelenskyy.

“The Prime Minister reaffirmed India’s human-centric approach and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict,” the MEA stated on Monday evening. The PM’s Office website echoed the sentiment.

Glad to have had a productive telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy. We reviewed our wide-ranging bilateral cooperation and agreed to further strengthen India-Ukraine ties.



I thanked President Zelenskyy for sharing his perspectives on the ongoing conflict, its… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2026

Black Sea blockade impact on Ukraine economy

As one of the world’s largest producers of wheat, corn and sunflower seeds, 90% of Ukraine’s exports pass through the Black Sea. With its waters shared not only by Russia and Ukraine but also by Bulgaria, Georgia, Romania and Turkey, the Black Sea is also used to ship crude oil and refined products.

Amid Moscow’s years-long war in Kyiv, a seemingly endless spate of attacks has nearly halted all such exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

As reported by Reuters, farming accounts for about 60% of Ukraine’s export revenues. Therefore, a blockade was inevitably going to exert pressure on its already fragile economy. Ukraine has similarly ramped up its hostile campaign against Russian vessels in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Before the blockade, Ukraine shipped around 4-5 million metric tonnes a month of agricultural exports via the Black Sea, according to data from the country’s agriculture ministry.

Despite Ukraine launching its own “grain corridor” along the western coast of the waterway through the waters of Romania and Bulgaria, the Ukrainian port administration previously said that shipments were nearly stopped again in July and early August as Russia increased its attack frequency on Ukrainian Black Sea infrastructure and vessels.

According to a November 9 report by Lloyd’s List Intelligence, a global provider of maritime data, shipping activity in the Black Sea decreased 37% year on year in October.

The report shows that 1,370 cargo-carrying vessels were active in the Black Sea during October, continuing the monthly decline since March, when 2,091 vessels of more than 1,000 dwt traded across ports in the six Black Sea coastal states.

The drop in traffic surged in August, when monthly activity fell by more than 10%, with even Ukraine intensifying attacks against Russian infrastructure.