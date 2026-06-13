Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on June 17 during the G7 summit in France, the White House confirmed on Saturday. The meeting will take place on the sidelines of the summit in Evian, where leaders are expected to discuss global economic challenges, supply chains, artificial intelligence and security issues.

PM Modi left on Saturday for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia. The trip comes as India seeks to deepen its partnerships with key European countries while maintaining close cooperation with the United States.

The White House said Trump will travel to France on Monday for the summit and hold a series of meetings with world leaders, reported ANI. His schedule includes talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, leaders from the Gulf region and Prime Minister Modi.

Over the next few days, I will be in France and Slovakia to attend various programmes, including bilateral talks, multilateral engagements and interaction with the Indian diaspora. The focus will be on boosting economic as well as cultural linkages.



The visit will begin with… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2026

Trump plans to focus on economic growth, supply chain resilience, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, illegal immigration and efforts to combat drug trafficking during discussions with G7 leaders and partner countries, reported ANI quoting senior US officials.

Why is PM Modi-Donald Trump meeting significant?

The meeting between PM Modi and Trump will provide an opportunity for both leaders to review cooperation in trade, defence, technology, energy and regional security. India and the United States have expanded ties in recent years and continue to work closely on issues ranging from critical technologies to Indo-Pacific security, reported ANI.

The talks will also take place as governments around the world increase investments in artificial intelligence and seek to secure supplies of critical minerals used in advanced technologies and clean energy industries.

Trump is scheduled to meet PM Modi after participating in discussions with G7 leaders and outreach partners on international investment partnerships and economic growth. He will also attend a working lunch with global technology executives focused on innovation and artificial intelligence.

Although India is not a G7 member, its growing economic and strategic importance has made it a strong participant in summit discussions as an invited country.

France is the first stop on PM Modi’s tour. The Prime Minister earlier said France occupies a special place in India’s strategic vision. “France occupies a special place in India’s strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi said.

India and France have built close cooperation in defence, space, civil nuclear energy, technology and maritime security. Defence remains one of the strongest pillars of the relationship, with India operating Rafale fighter jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation.

What can India expect from PM Modi’s Slovakia visit?

After France, PM Modi will travel to Slovakia in what Indian officials describe as a historic visit. It will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993, reported ANI.

India’s Ambassador to Slovakia, Apoorva Srivastava, said that the visit will strengthen bilateral ties and create opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, technology and education, reported ANI.