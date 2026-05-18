Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Norway from May 18-19, in the fourth leg of his foreign tour to attend the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Norway and the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country in 43 years.

During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway. He will also hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

PM Modi will jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister. The visit is expected to focus on reviewing progress in India-Norway ties and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, clean and green technologies, and the blue economy.

The discussions are also likely to centre around the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement and ways to boost bilateral trade, which stood at around $2.73 billion in 2024.

India will also seek to encourage greater investments from Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), which has invested nearly USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market.

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