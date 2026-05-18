Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Norway from May 18-19, in the fourth leg of his foreign tour to attend the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Norway and the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country in 43 years.
During the visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway. He will also hold bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.
PM Modi will jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister. The visit is expected to focus on reviewing progress in India-Norway ties and exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, clean and green technologies, and the blue economy.
The discussions are also likely to centre around the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement and ways to boost bilateral trade, which stood at around $2.73 billion in 2024.
India will also seek to encourage greater investments from Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global (GPFG), which has invested nearly USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market.
Live Updates
09:13 (IST)
18 May 2026
PM Modi Norway Visit LIVE: Nearly 20 business agreements expected
Officials said close to 20 agreements between Indian and Norwegian firms are likely to be signed during the India-Norway Business and Research Summit. The agreements are expected to cover areas including sustainable energy, digital technologies, shipping, clean technology and research collaboration. The summit is being viewed as an important step toward expanding commercial engagement between the two countries.
09:01 (IST)
18 May 2026
PM Modi Norway Visit LIVE: India-Norway business summit in focus
PM Modi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre will jointly address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit in Oslo. The event is expected to bring together government leaders, investors and business executives from both countries. Discussions will focus on boosting investments, research collaboration, innovation partnerships and technology exchange between Indian and Norwegian industries across several sectors.
PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during the two-day visit. The talks are expected to focus on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, green technologies, renewable energy and maritime sectors. Officials believe the meeting could provide a fresh strategic direction to India-Norway relations amid changing global geopolitical dynamics.
08:38 (IST)
18 May 2026
PM Modi Norway Visit LIVE: PM set to meet Norwegian royal family
During the Norway visit, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja. The meeting is expected to highlight the warm and growing ties between India and Norway. Diplomatic sources say cultural exchanges, economic cooperation and global developments may feature prominently in the discussions during the royal engagement.
08:28 (IST)
18 May 2026
PM Modi Norway Visit LIVE: First Indian PM visit To Norway since 1983
PM Modi’s Norway tour is historically significant as no Indian Prime Minister has visited the Nordic nation since Indira Gandhi travelled there in 1983. Officials view the visit as a major diplomatic milestone that could open new avenues of cooperation between India and Norway across trade, technology, energy, innovation and maritime sectors in the coming years.
08:19 (IST)
18 May 2026
PM Modi Norway Visit LIVE: Hello and welcome to our blog!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Norway from May 18 (today) to 19 as part of his five-nation foreign tour. The visit marks the first trip by an Indian Prime Minister to Norway in 43 years. PM Modi will attend the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold key bilateral meetings aimed at strengthening India’s strategic engagement with Nordic nations. Follow this live blog to get all the latest updates.