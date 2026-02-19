US President has reiterated claims that he had singlehandedly averted nuclear war between India and Pakistan as he led a Board of Peace meeting. His oft-repeated claim included fresh details on Thursday — including assertions that 11 “very expensive jets” were shot down.

“That war was raging. Planes were being shot down. And I got on the phone with both of them, and I knew them a little bit. I knew Prime Minister Modi very well…I called them and I said, listen, I’m not doing trade deals with you two guys if you don’t settle this up… And all of a sudden, we worked out a deal. I said, if you fight, I’m going to put 200% tariffs on each of your countries,” Trump said.

The POTUS also cited Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as claiming that Trump had “saved 25 million lives”

“They both wanted to fight. But when it came to money, it’s nothing like money. When it came to losing a lot of money, they said, I guess we don’t want to fight…11 jets were shot down. Very expensive jets,” he added.