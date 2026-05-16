Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, where he is slated to hold key meetings focussed on trade, defence, semiconductors, innovation and clean energy cooperation. The visit, which runs from May 15 to 17, is PM Modi’s second trip to the European nation after his 2017 visit.

PM Modi landed in Amsterdam on Friday night after a brief stopover in the United Arab Emirates. He had held a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the afternoon and signed multiple agreements and a $5 billion investment package. Modi was received by senior Dutch officials upon arrival in the Netherlands, including Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and India’s Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin.

“This visit to the Netherlands comes at a time when the India-EU Free Trade Agreement has given a major impetus to trade and investment linkages,” he wrote on X soon after arrival.

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What is PM Modi’s agenda in the Netherlands?

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and also meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during the visit.

In his official post on X, PM Modi stated, “Will be holding talks with Prime Minister Reb Jetten and will be calling on Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.”

The Prime Minister is also expected to conduct talks with Dutch business leaders and address a community program involving the Indian diaspora on May 16.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit would provide an opportunity to further boost the “multifaceted India-Netherlands partnership” and engage with the large Indian-origin community in the country.

Which sectors are likely to remain in focus?

India and Netherland have expanded cooperation in several strategic sectors over the past few years.

As per MEA, discussions during the visit are expected to focus on semiconductors, clean energy, defence, innovation, technology, green hydrogen, maritime cooperation and supply chains.

The Netherlands visit is part of PM Modi’s larger Europe tour, which includes Sweden, Norway and Italy. The MEA stated that the broader trip is aimed at deepening India’s strategic and economic engagement with Europe.

Why is this visit important for India?

Officials have described the visit as crucial because it comes after the conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement earlier this year.

According to the MEA press release, the Netherlands is among India’s largest trade destinations in Europe. The bilateral trade between both the countries is valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024-25. It is also India’s fourth-largest investor, with cumulative FDI worth USD 55.6 billion.

The Netherlands is home to over 90,000 Indians and persons of Indian origin, along with a large Suriname-Hindustani community. Around 3,500 Indian students are currently registered in Dutch universities.