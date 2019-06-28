PM Modi, Donald Trump hold bilateral talks in Japan on sidelines of G20 Summit

This was PM Narendra Modi's first meeting with US President Donald Trump after the BJP's landslide win in the parliamentary election. The meeting took place in Japan's Osaka just ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Osaka ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. The two leaders met shortly after the Japan-America-India trilateral meeting during which Modi highlighted “the importance India attaches to” the grouping.

The Modi-Trump meeting assumes significance as the US President, championing his ‘America First’ policy, has been a vocal critic of India for levying “tremendously high” duties on US products.

The two leaders discussed a host of key issues including trade, defence and 5G communications networks ahead of the formal opening of the G-20 Summit. PM Modi said that he wants to discuss Iran, 5G, bilateral relations and defence relations with Trump. He also thanked the US President for expressing his “love towards India” in a letter recently delivered by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In his statement, Trump called India a great friend of the US and promised to work with New Delhi in future

“We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer. I can say that with surety. We will work together in many ways including military, we will be discussing trade today,” he said.

Congratulating PM Modi for his victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the US President said, “You (PM Modi) deserve it (victory in General elections). You have done a great job in pulling together. I remember when you first took over, there were many factions and they were fighting with each other and now they get along. It’s a fantastic tribute to you and your abilities.”


Before his arrival in Japan on Thursday, Trump tweeted, “I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high Tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the Tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the Tariffs must be withdrawn!”

This was Modi’s first meeting with Trump after the BJP’s landslide win in the parliamentary election.


G20 leaders have arrived in Japan’s Osaka for one of the most high-stakes and fractious G20 meetings in years, with a bruising US-China trade war, geopolitical tensions, and climate change on the agenda. The two-day summit in the city of Osaka will be dominated by trade issues, with all eyes on whether Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping can reach a truce in a dispute that has been hugely damaging for the world economy.

World leaders including PM Narendra Modi will also be seeking to tamp down tensions between Washington and Iran that have led to fears of a new conflict in the Middle East.

