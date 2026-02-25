Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day high-profile visit to Israel, became the first Indian leader to address the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on Wednesday.

This is PM Modi’s second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit. A series of agreements are expected to be signed, covering technology cooperation, security collaboration, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water management, and trade, reflecting the expanding scope of the bilateral partnership.

How many parliaments has PM Modi addressed?

Prime Minister Modi has addressed a total of 18 parliaments so far, with his latest address in Israel. He addressed parliaments in Australia, Fiji, Bhutan, and Nepal in 2014. In 2015, he spoke in the UK, Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and Mauritius.

Later additions include Uganda (2018), Maldives (2019), Guyana (2024), and the 2025 trio of Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Namibia and Ethiopia.

What did PM Modi speak about in his address at the knesset?

Prime Minister Modi affirmed India’s ties with Israel during his address. He noted that he was born on the same day that India formally recognised Israel and said he is very happy returning to a land to which he has always felt drawn.

He expressed his deepest condolences to the people of Israel for every life lost in the terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

He said countering terrorism requires sustained and coordinated global action, because terror anywhere threatens peace everywhere.

“It is a privilege and honour for me to stand before this distinguished house. I do so as the Prime Minister of India and also as a representative of one ancient civilisation addressing another. I bring with me the greetings of 1.4 billion Indians and a message of friendship, respect and partnership,” he said.

PM Modi was also conferred the ‘Speaker Of The Knesset Medal’ in recognition of his exceptional contribution, through his personal leadership, to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.