PM Modi-Sheikh Bin Zayed UAE Meeting LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a six-day, five-nation diplomatic tour beginning Friday with visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy, in a trip aimed at strengthening India’s strategic, economic and technological partnerships with Europe and the Gulf amid growing global geopolitical and energy challenges.

Modi will begin his tour in the UAE with talks focused on energy cooperation, regional security and strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. In the Netherlands, the Prime Minister will meet King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and PM Rob Jetten to deepen ties in defence, semiconductors, green hydrogen and water management. Modi will then travel to Sweden for bilateral talks with PM Ulf Kristersson on trade, AI, green transition, defence, space and emerging technologies. The two leaders will also jointly address the European Round Table for Industry alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Modi will visit Norway for the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. In Norway, Modi will hold talks with PM Jonas Gahr Støre and attend the India-Norway Business and Research Summit focused on trade, investment and clean technology. The India-Nordic Summit will bring together leaders from Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden to discuss cooperation in technology, sustainability, defence and renewable energy. Modi will conclude his tour in Italy with meetings with President Sergio Mattarella and PM Giorgia Meloni to further strengthen India-Europe strategic and economic ties. Live Updates PM Modi 5-Nation Tour Day 1 LIVE: PM Modi Begins Six-Day Visit to UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy Amid Global Energy Concerns