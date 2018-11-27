Pilot falls asleep in cockpit, overflies Australian island destination by 46 kms

By: | Published: November 27, 2018 6:08 PM

Airline officials say a pilot is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 46 kilometres.

pilot sleeps in cockpit, sleeping pilot, australian pilot sleeps while flying plane, pilot sleeps in plane, sleeping Australian pilot misses destination landing, sleeping pilot forgets to landThe Melbourne-based airline said in a statement Tuesday that the pilot “unintentionally fell asleep while in command of the aircraft.” (Representational Image)

Airline officials say a pilot is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 46 kilometres. Airline Vortex Air says the pilot was the only person aboard the twin-propeller Piper PA-31 Navajo Chieftain and was flying on autopilot during the flight this month from Devonport city on Tasmania northwest to King Island in Bass Strait.

The Melbourne-based airline said in a statement Tuesday that the pilot “unintentionally fell asleep while in command of the aircraft.” It said: “The issue became apparent when air traffic control was unable to contact the pilot in-flight.” The airline said the pilot landed safely on King Island. The pilot has not been identified.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Pilot falls asleep in cockpit, overflies Australian island destination by 46 kms
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition