Pilot falls asleep in cockpit, overflies Australian island destination by 46 kms

Airline officials say a pilot is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 46 kilometres.
Airline officials say a pilot is under investigation after falling asleep in the cockpit of a freight plane and overflying his Australian island destination by 46 kilometres. Airline Vortex Air says the pilot was the only person aboard the twin-propeller Piper PA-31 Navajo Chieftain and was flying on autopilot during the flight this month from Devonport city on Tasmania northwest to King Island in Bass Strait.
The Melbourne-based airline said in a statement Tuesday that the pilot “unintentionally fell asleep while in command of the aircraft.” It said: “The issue became apparent when air traffic control was unable to contact the pilot in-flight.” The airline said the pilot landed safely on King Island. The pilot has not been identified.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.