Philippines orders citizens in Iraq to leave after Iran attacks US forces

The Philippines has ordered a mandatory evacuation for Filipinos in Iraq, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after Iran attacked American forces there in response to a U.S. strike that killed an Iranian general last week.
“The Alert Level in the entire Iraq has been raised to Alert Level 4 calling for mandatory evacuation,” said Eduardo Mendez, spokesman at the Department of Foreign Affairs.
Iran’s missile attack on US-led forces in Iraq came in the early hours of Wednesday, hours after the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the country’s elite Quds Force who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on January 3.
