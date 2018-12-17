Peshawar attacks: ‘Murderer of school children a state guest in Pakistan’

December 17, 2018

On a day when Pakistan united to observe the 4th anniversary of the ghastly Peshawar attacks that left around 150 including school children dead, a Pakistani politician has attacked the government saying one of the culprits of the December 16 attack is a state guest in Pakistan.

Peshawar attacks, December 16 attack pakistan attack, Imran Khan, Tehreeek- i- Taliban, terrorismOn December 16, 2014, Peshawar witnessed a deadly attack on one of the schools where 148 people were killed, most of them being school children. (Reuters)



President of Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan, who is also the grandson of Frontier Gandhi, and other political leaders have claimed that the State should be held culpable for having Ehsanullah Ehsan as a state guest, Times of India reported.

On December 16, 2014, Peshawar witnessed a deadly attack on one of the schools where 148 people were killed, most of them being school children. A squad of suicide bombers from Tehreeek- i- Taliban, a militant outfit of Pakistan, was held responsible for the attack. Ehsan was a spokesperson for TTP who later surrendered in 2017.

Also read: Dissident Pakistanis call for choking of funds of militant groups

Khan said that the murderer of school children is a state guest while victims await justice, hinting at the involvement of foul play. He also said that the arrest of those involved in the killing would have checked further attacks. It is not clear whether the remarks were out of political rivalry or genuine concern for those wronged.

PM Imran Khan, however, observed that the attack on the Army Public School had unified the nation against terrorism and termed it a blot on humanity.

