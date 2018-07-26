Pervez Musharraf jumps to Imran Khan’s defence, says he never said anything about ‘punishing India’

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf today expressed delight over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan emerging as the frontrunner for the Prime Minister’s post. Lauding Khan, former President said that PTI Chief has never said any unethical remarks against India.

Speaking to CNN News 18, Musharraf said, “I’m very happy. Imran Khan has some problem areas, but he is a very honest man, wants to do good and has some good qualities too. Some in the Indian media were saying how Imran Khan would punish India once in power. That is a very wrong perception. Imran Khan has never said anything about punishing India.”

The former President also said that Khan needs to learn governance. “Imran Khan will now have to learn governance, the modalities and how to do and what to do. Imran Khan still lacks knowledge of governance. He will have to learn about that,” Musharraf told CNN News 18.

The former army chief also turned down the allegation by PML-N and other parties that the election was rigged. He said, “I don’t think the allegations of rigging are true. It is a problem with Pakistan that whoever loses starts complaining about rigging,” reports CNN News 18.

Questioned about the future of Pakistan’s relations with India during Khan’s regime, the former army chief said, “We should expect peace from the side of Pakistan, any dip in relations will come from India’s side.”

The cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan and his party PTI is leading in the National Assembly tally. Khan has also called for a meeting with his party leaders at his Islamabad’s Bani Gala residence. According to the latest reports, PTI is leading on more than 120 out of 272 member seats in the National Assembly.

On the other hand, extremist and banned groups like Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed-backed Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek, Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Aml (MMA) and many others have failed to win a single seat in the assembly.