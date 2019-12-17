Pervez Musharraf handed death penalty by Peshawar High Court in high treason case

By: |
Published: December 17, 2019 12:47:28 PM

The death penalty to Musharraf was awarded by a three-judge bench headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad.

Pervez Musharraf, Musharraf death sentence, high treason caseFormer Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf (Reuters photo)

Pervez Musharraf death penalty: Former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf was on Tuesday sentenced to death by the Peshawar High Court in the high treason case filed against him.

More details are awaited.

