Peru’s president Dina Boluarte to replace prime minister in Cabinet shakeup

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who is leading a transitional government following the ouster of her predecessor, will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet, she said on Sunday. Boluarte was vice president until earlier this month when her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, was removed from office and then detained after illegally trying to dissolve Congress.

Since assuming the new role, Boluarte’s administration has been rocked by political turbulence and widespread protests, which have left 20 dead, with six more killed after incidents related to road blockades, authorities said. The protests, the worst to hit the Andean country in years, threaten to disrupt Peru‘s economy and political stability and hurt investor confidence in the world’s No. 2 copper producer.

The Cabinet changes will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Boluarte told America Television’s news program “Cuarto Poder” on Sunday. The shakeup follows the resignation of her education and culture ministers, who left because of the deaths during the protests. Boluarte said in a news conference on Saturday that the move was driven by a need “to be able to install knowledgeable ministers in each sector. “She did not hint at a possible replacement for Pedro Angulo, who had been prime minister for just a week.

Also Read Peru today; The Story of the almost coup

“No one can have a minister who will learn on the job,” Boluarte said. “This is a transition government, we need to act fast.”Boluarte also added that the new Cabinet, which will work with the opposition-led Congress, will be “a little more political.””We’ll be reshaping the Cabinet, maybe it will be a more technical Cabinet, but also one that’s a little more political to be able to create these bridges for dialogue,” Boluarte said.

Former President Castillo frequently butted heads with Congress, which held two unsuccessful impeachment trials against him. After Castillo attempted to dissolve Congress, a third overwhelmingly passed. Castillo, who is set to remain in pre-trial detention for 18 months while under investigation for rebellion and conspiracy, has blamed Congress, which he said is led by Peru’s elites, for forcing his hand.

Since his ouster, protestors – some supporters of Castillo, the former teacher and son of peasant farmers, others unhappy with the current government – have taken to the streets, blocking roads and shuttering some major airports for days. Congress, seen as corrupt and self-serving, is deeply unpopular among Peruvians. Just 11% approve of the parliament, according to pollster Datum.