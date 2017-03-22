People voted for change and serious action: Donald Trump

“A new national pride is stirring our souls. A new optimism is sweeping our land. A new era of American greatness is just beginning,” he said in his remarks. Trump said that because of the new business climate jobs are coming back to the US. (Reuters)

Justifying his efforts to speed up implementation of the campaign promises including replacing healthcare, US President Donald Trump today told his party colleagues that people voted for change and “serious action.” “On November 8, the American people voted for historic change and they also voted for serious action by delivering the House, the Senate, and the White House. The American people gave us clear instructions. It’s time to get busy, get to work, and to get the job done,” Trump said in his address to the National Republican Congressional Committee. “That legislative effort begins with Thursday’s crucial vote. And it really is a crucial vote for the Republican Party and for the people of our country to finally repeal and replace the disaster known as Obamacare. That’s what it is, a disaster,” Trump said as he touted several efforts he has launched so far including his defense budget.

"Because of the new business climate that we're creating jobs are already starting to pour back in. Companies like Sprint, Intel, Exxon Mobil, where a great man, Rex Tillerson is doing an incredible job. He ran that company for many years… Wal Mart, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, General Motors have all announced that they're keeping or adding tens of thousands of jobs right here in America. Big difference," he said. Noting that the people earlier used to hear the companies are leaving, he said that they're all coming back and if they don't, he will tax the hell out of their profits. "Why didn't somebody start doing that 25 years ago?" he asked.

Trump said he is following through on his promise to secure, protect, and defend the borders of the United States.”Yes, we will build a great border wall at our southern border. These security actions will save billions of dollars, millions of jobs, and thousands of lives,” he said. “We’re also taking decisive action to improve our vetting procedures,” he said, alleging that the courts are not helping him. “I have to be honest with you. It’s ridiculous. Somebody said I should not criticize judges. OK. I’ll criticize judges to keep criminals and terrorists the hell out of our country,” Trump said.