Parliament cannot hijack Brexit, it will lead to political tsunami, says British minister Liam Fox

Britain’s parliament has no right to try to “hijack the Brexit process”, Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Sunday, after several lawmakers indicated they were launching attempts to take more control over the departure from the European Union.

“Parliament has not got the right to hijack the Brexit process because parliament said to the people of this country: ‘we make a contract with you, you will make the decision and we will honour it’,” Fox told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“What we are now getting are some of those who were always absolutely opposed to the result of the referendum trying to hijack Brexit and in effect steal the result from the people.”

In a related development, in a write up in the British newspaper The Sunday Telegraph, he wrote that it would lead to a ‘Political Tsunami’ with unknowable consequences.

He wrote that failure to deliver Brexit would produce a yawning gap between Parliament and the people, a schism in our political system with unknowable consequences.

The Brexit process has been deadlocked since Prime Minister Theresa May’s EU divorce deal was rejected by Parliament last week. Some lawmakers are pushing for the UK to delay its departure, scheduled for March 29, until politicians can agree on a way forward.

May is due to report to Parliament Monday on how she plans to alter the rejected deal. However, there are few signs that she plans to make any radical change.