2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested

The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear.

Written by Associated Press
Updated:
2 dead, 4 wounded in Paris shooting; suspect arrested
French police and firefighters secure a street after gunshots were fired killing two people and injuring several in a central district of Paris (Reuters image)

A shooting in central Paris left two people dead and four others wounded on Friday, prosecutors said. A 69-year-old suspect was arrested. The reason for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office opened a murder investigation.

Anti-terrorism prosecutors are investigating the shooting, but haven’t indicated any sign of a terrorist motive. Police had cordoned off the area in the 10th arrondissement of the French capital, and the Paris police department had warned people to stay away from the area.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 05:47:40 pm