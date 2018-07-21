Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warns of escalation on borders of Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas warned on Friday of the current escalation between Islamic Hamas movement and Israel in the Gaza Strip, according to an official statement.

The statement, published on the Palestinian state-run news agency (WAFA), said the Palestinian Presidency is calling on the international community to immediately intervene to prevent more deterioration of the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The statement said that Abbas held intensive contacts on Friday with regional and international parties to contain the growing crisis in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, the Israeli army killed four Palestinians — three Hamas militant and one demonstrator — during a daylong military escalation between Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip and the Israeli army.

According to the ministry of health in Gaza, around 210 Palestinians were injured during rallies, protests and clashes in eastern Gaza Strip.

Also on Friday, Israeli war jets carried out more than 25 intensive airstrikes on Hamas military facilities and lookout posts all over the Gaza Strip, in response to opening fire at an Israeli army force at the border area and killing one Israeli army officer.