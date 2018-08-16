Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirms rejection of US peace plan for Mideast

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reaffirmed on Wednesday that the Palestinians reject the new peace plan proposed by the United States, known as “Deal of the Century”.

Abbas made the remarks at the opening session of the Palestinian Central Council held in Ramallah, Xinhua reported.

“We tell those who claim that we accepted the Deal of the Century that we were the first who rejected and fought it,” Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians will fight the deal until it is “toppled.”

He also called the new Israeli Nation State law “fascist,” saying the Palestinians will continue the struggle against all decisions of the occupier.

Commenting on Israel’s decision to cut the financial allowances the Palestinian Authority uses to subsidize the families of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel and the families of the Palestinians killed by Israel, Abbas said “we will never stop financing those families.

Meanwhile, Abbas blamed the Islamic Hamas movement, which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007, for blocking the efforts of ending the internal Palestinian division and reaching full reconciliation.

“We only accept full reconciliation,” Abbas said. “There will be no Palestinian state in Gaza and there will be no Palestinian state without Gaza.”

“Hamas has no good intentions to go for complete reconciliation and there are some parties who do not encourage reconciliation,” he added.

The Palestinian leadership “will never accept the existence of armed militias in the Gaza Strip” as “we want one authority, one law and one legal gun,” the Palestinian president vowed.