A 27-year-old Boeing 737 cargo plane operated by Pakistan-based K2 Airways has gone missing after taking off from Sharjah, the United Arab Emirates, according to Pakistan aviation authorities. The plane had five crew members on board and was scheduled to land in Karachi, Pakistan, before it lost contact with air traffic control on Tuesday night after reporting a navigational system problem.

The airport authority said that the aircraft’s navigational system was issued at 9:18 pm Pakistan Standard Time as it was flying toward Karachi. The flight was about 287 kilometres west of Karachi when the unexpected happened following a series of altitude changes. Local media outlet Geo News further reported that the plane went missing while flying over the Arabian Sea near Ormara in Balochistan, Pakistan.

Final moments before K2 Airways’ Boeing plane went missing

Given the circumstances, early flight data shared by flight-tracking service Flightradar24 is now indicating that the freighter could have crashed into the sea southwest of Karachi after experiencing the unprecedented ups and down before the it finally plummeted.

Final minutes of its supposed final steep descent were captured by Flightradar24’s tracking data, suggesting that the plane dropped about 5,000 feet in less than a minute, then soared back about 6,000 feet in just 30 second, only for it to suffer a calamitous fall from 36,550 feet. Communication with the plane has lost ever since.

K2 Airways #KTA1732 is reportedly missing. Preliminary ADS-B data indicate a possible crash in the sea southwest of Karachi. https://t.co/IIMDHaGTAy pic.twitter.com/KbyI5kKmh1 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 7, 2026

Search and rescue efforts underway

Offering updates on social media, Pakistan’s airport authority stated that search and rescue operations had begun in the Arabian Sea.

Authorities notified that Pakistan’s military and civilian authorities had deployed multiple air and sea assets for the operation at hand. Multiple officials cited by the Associated Press suggested that Pakistan Navy frigate PNS Zulfiqar was immediately diverted to the area where the plane was lost.

The Pakistan Air Force had also deployed aircraft, while a Pakistan Navy ATR aircraft departed from Turbat for the operation. Additionally, the Pakistan National Shipping Corp merchant vessel was also dispatched for the search efforts.

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

This is an ongoing investigation.